Ramla Ali's life story is being made into a movie, and one of Hollywood's biggest actresses has been cast to play the Somalian-British boxer.

Letitia Wright has signed on to star as Ali in the film "In The Shadows," a narrative drama based on Ali's life that tells the story of her family fleeing Somalia for London and then her career as a boxer -- while hiding from her family for years that she fought.

Ali became the first boxer, male or female, to represent Somalia in the Olympics at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

Ali told ESPN the film has been years in development, and it didn't feel like it would actually get made until Wright approached Ali at an Alexander McQueen fashion show in London last year after listening to a podcast about Ali's life. Wright then learned there was a movie being made and expressed interest in playing Ali.

"She was so bold about it," Ali told ESPN. "She just decided flat-out that she wanted to do this, asked me the first time we met, which was really cool. Her personality really reminded me of myself. She's one of those -- just like me -- she's one of those souls that waits for no one."

Wright, 29, had a breakthrough performance as Shuri in 2018's "Black Panther," and then starred in the sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," in 2022. Her latest film, "Surrounded," where she plays Moses Washington, is slated to come out later this year.

"In The Shadows" is being directed by Oscar-nominated Anthony Wonke and produced by Oscar-nominated Lee Magiday, Madeleine Sanderson and Wright.

Ali wrote a memoir about her life, "Not Without a Fight," in 2021 and spoke to ESPN extensively about her journey last year for a feature story. Ali has since turned professional, where she is 8-0 with 2 KO. Beyond boxing, Ali is a model with Cartier and Dior, runs a non-profit called "Sister's Club" that provides opportunities for women to learn how to box in women's-only classes in the United Kingdom, and is a UNICEF ambassador.

"It's an incredible honour to portray Ramla," Wright said in a statement released Thursday. "Not only is she an incredible woman of strength, dedication and perseverance, but her journey will impact many lives and I'm excited for audiences to experience her story."

Wright attended Ali's last fight -- a unanimous decision win over Avril Mathie at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theatre in February -- holding a Somalia flag in the stands as Ali walked toward the ring. She also visited Ali in Los Angeles last month.

"I couldn't think of anyone else, any other human being in this world that could do this role justice -- that could do me justice," Ali told ESPN. "I'm just incredibly grateful for how everything has aligned."

The film is expected to come out next year. Ali's next fight is June 17 in New Orleans.