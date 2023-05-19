Former lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. has signed a co-promotional deal with Top Rank, the company announced Thursday.

Kambosos inked a multifight deal with the longtime Las Vegas-based outfit founded by Bob Arum. He will continue his previous arrangement with DiBella Entertainment, according to the Top Rank release.

"This is a very exciting time in my career having the backing, support and guidance from two powerhouse American promoters as I begin my journey back to the championship," Kambosos said in a statement.

The 29-year-old from Sydney is looking to regain a foothold at the top of the division. Kambosos gained notoriety and cemented himself as a champion in November 2021 when he upset Teofimo Lopez to win three of the four major belts in the 135-pound division.

Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) then opted to take on WBC champion Devin Haney for the undisputed crown. Haney won the first matchup, 116-112 on all three scorecards, before winning a more lopsided rematch four months later in October 2022.

The future of the lightweight division hinges on Saturday's fight between Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko, the former champion and No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in ESPN's ranking. Should Haney win the bout, which will be televised on ESPN PPV, he could opt to vacate the titles in the 135-pound division and make the leap to junior lightweight.

In the announcement of his new deal with Top Rank, Kambosos expressed his desire to chase some of the biggest fights at lightweight. He is currently ranked seventh by the WBC and IBF.