Bakhodir Jalolov, an undefeated heavyweight who won an Olympic gold medal in 2021, has signed a multiyear promotional deal with Top Rank, sources told ESPN.

The 28-year-old Uzbek fighter is slated to make his return toward the end of the summer.

Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs) joins a stable that includes undefeated young heavyweights Jared Anderson, who steps up to former titleholder Charles Martin on Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN) and Richard Torrez Jr., whom Jalolov defeated in the gold-medal match.

Now fighting out of Brooklyn, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound southpaw is one of the best heavyweight prospects in the world.

Jalolov was already a pro when he returned to the Olympics for a second time and accomplished his dream. Now he's looking to reach the greatest heights in the paid ranks, too.

Jalolov hasn't competed in 2023 yet. He's coming off a fourth-round KO of journeyman Curtis Harper in November.