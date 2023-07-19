Errol Spence Jr. said a coin flip will determine who will walk out second when he meets Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight championship on July 29 in Las Vegas.

Spence, who holds the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, will battle Crawford, the WBO champion, for welterweight supremacy in a long-awaited megafight on Showtime PPV.

"Even though I'm the 'A' side, we gotta flip a coin," said Spence, who's been billed as the "A" side throughout the promotion, with his name coming first and his likeness on the left side of all promotional materials.

Crawford, ESPN's No. 1 boxer pound-for-pound, is a slight betting favorite at 147 pounds. The 35-year-old, who fights out of Omaha, Nebraska, also held titles at 135 and 140 pounds.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) is ESPN's No. 4 pound-for-pound boxer and No. 2 welterweight. The former Olympian, a 33-year-old who fights out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Area, has not fought since his stoppage win over Yordenis Ugas in April 2022.