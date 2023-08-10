Summer Lynn, ESPN's No. 4 welterweight and a rising prospect in the sport, announced Thursday that she is stepping away from boxing at age 22.

Lynn last fought in April, 2022, when she beat Jaica Pavilus by unanimous decision.

"Thank you to the people who reached out to see if I am doing ok," Lynn wrote in an Instagram message. "Which I am doing better mentally and physically. I kinda went MIA for a year.

"I have decided to go my separate ways from boxing. As much as I love the sport, it was also very taxing on me and I wanted to explore what else there is for me out in the world."

Lynn (7-0, 3 KO) began her pro career in 2019 and seemed to be on a fast track in 2021, with four fights. Then she fought once in 2022.

Lynn, from Chicago, had been trained in her career by Rick Ramos, who also works with Jessica McCaskill, Olivia Curry and other female fighters.

A message sent to Lynn seeking comment was not immediately returned to ESPN.