Mikaela Mayer's next fight will be on the undercard of the Liam Smith-Chris Eubank Jr. rematch Sept. 2 in Manchester, England, a source told ESPN on Wednesday.

The fight against Silvia Bortot will likely be at a catchweight between 140 and 147 pounds.

In her last previous fight, Mayer moved up from junior lightweight to lightweight. Now, the 33-year-old is moving up from lightweight to potentially junior welterweight or welterweight by fighting at this likely catchweight.

Mayer (18-1, 5 KO), ESPN's No. 7 pound-for-pound fighter and No. 2 lightweight, last fought in April, when she beat Lucy Wildheart. The former IBF and WBO junior lightweight champion's fight against Bortot will be her third straight fight in England.

Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KO) last fought in May, losing a split decision to Flora Pili at junior welterweight. The 38-year-old's two career losses have come to Pili and to Oshin Derieuw, who stopped Bortot in the ninth round last year.