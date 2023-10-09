Boxing trainer Brian McIntyre has been released from jail in Manchester, England, and is free to travel home to the United States, a source confirmed to ESPN.

McIntyre, 53, received a 20-month suspended sentence Monday in Manchester Crown Court following two firearm charges, according to British court reporter Ollie McManus.

McIntyre pledged guilty after a loaded gun and ammunition were discovered in his suitcase when he was set to travel back to the U.S. last month. He was in Manchester for Chris Eubank Jr.'s rematch with Liam Smith, which Eubank won via 10th-round TKO.

It was the first fight as Eubank's trainer for McIntyre, who was arrested the following day at Manchester Airport while waiting for his flight to Atlanta after a scan revealed a handgun in his checked baggage. McIntyre was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Since Sept. 3, McIntyre has been remanded in custody. It's unclear if he'll be allowed to return to England, where Eubank lives and usually fights.

McIntyre is considered one of the best trainers in boxing. He guided Terence Crawford, ESPN's pound-for-pound No. 1 boxer, to a seventh-round TKO of Errol Spence Jr. in July for the undisputed welterweight championship.

McIntyre, who trains Crawford in Omaha, Nebraska, is a former heavyweight boxer who retired in 2007 with a 7-14 record. He also trains Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis, a 9-0 lightweight who fights Saturday.