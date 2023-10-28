Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The WBC super middleweight title fight between Shadasia Green and former undisputed champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn will take place Dec. 15 in Orlando and serve as the co-main event with Jake Paul and an opponent to be determined.

The matchup between Green and Crews-Dezurn had been ordered by the WBC in September after Savannah Marshall was deemed the champion in recess as she recovers from the right hand surgery she underwent over the summer.

Green and Crews-Dezurn almost fought earlier this year for Crews-Dezurn's undisputed title, but a fight was set with Marshall instead. Now, they'll fight for one major belt in December.

"Stepping into the ring for the WBC super middleweight championship is a dream come true," Green said in a statement. "Franchón is a beast in the ring, but make no mistake -- when we meet in that ring, it's going to be an all-out war, and I'm coming for that title."

Green, 34, is ESPN's No. 2 super middleweight and last fought in August, when she beat Olivia Curry by unanimous decision. Soon after, Green (13-0, 11-0), a former college basketball player at Old Dominion, was named the mandatory challenger.

Crews-Dezurn (8-2, 2 KO), ESPN's No. 3 super middleweight, last fought in July, losing the undisputed title to Marshall by majority decision. Her only two career losses are to Marshall and pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter Claressa Shields in the debuts of both fighters in 2016.

"I am looking forward to winning the WBC belt on my road back to becoming undisputed for a second time," Crews-Dezurn said in a statement. "Shadasia was always going to be my next fight.

"It's just under a little different circumstances but the same mission."

Both Green and Crews-Dezurn were on hand Friday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando for the Amanda Serrano-Danila Ramos WBA, WBO and IBF featherweight title fight that was contested at 12, 3-minute rounds.