Friday's title fight between Shadasia Green and Franchon Crews-Dezurn, which was already for the vacant WBC super middleweight crown, will now also be for the WBA's interim belt in that weight class.

A source on Monday told ESPN's Michael Rothstein that the WBA elected to sanction the Green-Crew Dezurn fight for its belt, adding more intrigue to the bout that is on the Jake Paul-Andre August undercard at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Savannah Marshall is the WBA champion, but she has been inactive due to injury since winning the belt in July against Crews-Dezurn. The source told Rothstein that the winner of Green vs. Crews-Dezurn must face Marshall next.

The WBC stripped Marshall in September and named her the organization's champion in recess, making Green vs. Crews-Dezurn for the vacant WBC title. The winner must also face Marshall next if she's fit to compete.

Marshall (13-1, 10 KO) suffered a right-hand injury after defeating Crews-Dezurn in July to become the undisputed super middleweight champion and had surgery in the summer. She is expected to be out of action until early next year. Marshall still holds IBF and WBO belts.

Green (13-0, 11 KO) earned the right to become the WBC mandatory challenger in February, when she defeated Elin Cederroos by sixth-round TKO. Green last fought in August, defeating Oliviua Curry by unanimous decision on the Jake Paul-Nate Diaz undercard in Dallas.

Crews-Dezurn (8-2, 2 KOs) hasn't fought since losing to Marshall in July.