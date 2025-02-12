Open Extended Reactions

Oleksandr Usyk (L) fought Daniel Dubois in 2023. Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images

LONDON -- Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk has brushed off persistent callouts from Daniel Dubois and revealed he has no plans in place for his next fight.

Following Usyk's victory over Tyson Fury in December, Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) crashed the Ukranian's post-fight interview, demanding a rematch despite already being scheduled to fight Joseph Parker on Feb. 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Brit has insisted he is not overlooking Parker despite continuing to push for a rematch with Usyk on multiple occasions, whom he to lost in 2023.

When asked what he made of Dubois' callouts, Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) told ESPN in London on Wednesday: "Bulls---. Listen, it's bulls---. In boxing, after fights, [people say] 'hey listen, it's not fair, ' blah blah blah ... I said [to] him: 'get out.'"

"Listen. Daniel has fight [against Parker]. We'll see."

Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and WBC titles, while Dubois will put his IBF title on the line against Parker.

While he will be in Riyadh to watch Dubois and Parker lock horns, Usyk said he is happy to continue resting has no plans in place for his next move following a gruelling 2024, when he twice went the distance with Fury.

"It was hard. First fight, we win, thank you God, thank you my team. Second fight, more prepare, not go home, not see my wife, not see my family, just training training training.

"When I'm back home ... I watch TV, YouTube, my fight, movies, I just rest. Eating, sleep, play with my little girl," Usyk said.

"My next plan, I go back home to Ukraine. I have a plan. My plan is very special, it's life. It's live with my friends.

"Now we wait [for] fight on [Feb. 22]."

However, the heavyweight champion did rule out a move back down to cruiserweight, where he also became undisputed champion.

"Now I think it's no because it will be hard," Usyk said. "My weight now, 102, 103 [kilograms]. I am six years work in my weight. No, I think it's not possible."