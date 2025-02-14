British Super Lightweight Josh Catterall believes he still has the drive to become world champion despite facing Boxing politics in the past. (1:18)

Jack Catterall said he was "locked in" for his clash with Arnold Barboza Jr. on Saturday despite the prospect of a huge fight should he claim victory in their junior welterweight title eliminator in Manchester on Saturday.

Both men weighed in at 139 pounds on Friday as they look to become the mandatory challenger for Teofimo Lopez's belt.

Despite the prospect of higher honours next, Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) said he is fully focused on the task at hand.

"I know the stakes of this fight, what happens in the future with victory on Saturday night," Catterall said at the weigh in. "I'm just tunnel vision, locked in now. I've got a big job to do tomorrow and i'm confident of doing it."

Jack Catterall (L) fights Arnold Barboza Jr on Saturday. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Both fighters have been within touching distance of a title before but have now forced their way back into contention in the fiercely competitive 140-pound division.

Catterall said he is excited to top the bill on another big night in front of his home fans.

"This will be second time headlining in Manchester in the space of four months," Catterall told ESPN this week.

"So for me that's a big accomplishment. But I put that down to the hard work, the sacrifice that we make and I've got a point to prove. I'm fully focused on Barboza for Saturday.

"I'm coming to beat him and I'm excited to show the fans what I've been working on, all the hard work, all the time away from family and friends to go ahead and put a statement on to show the rest of the division, put them on notice that I'm coming for the world title."

Barboza (31-0, 11 KOs)was equally as confident at Thursday's pre-fight news conference, saying any boos will turn him on and that he hopes for an intense atmosphere.

Catterall is coming off wins over Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis in 2024, while Barboza beat José Ramírez in November to extend his unbeaten record.