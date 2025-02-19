Open Extended Reactions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- British middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz said he has had no thoughts about potential future fights against Canelo Alvarez or Chris Eubank Jr. as he prepares for his WBC middleweight title bout against Carlos Adames.

WBC champion Adames will defend his belt against Sheeraz, a rising star in British boxing who has 15 straight knockouts on his record, on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old has been touted as a prospect to face Alvarez and Eubank Jr. in the future, but must get past Adames in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"I don't think about them fights. They're only a reality and a possibility so long as I get over Saturday night and that's the main focus right now," Sheeraz told ESPN in Riyadh.

"I got a fighter who's no joke in front of me, he's been a world champion for a reason, but one I feel I'm going to dismantle in a very, very professional manner."

Sheeraz has been on a steady rise through the ranks since turning pro in 2017 and has caught the attention of the boxing world with his formidable knockout record.

He has the chance to take himself to the next level against Adames, but Sheeraz has said he feels no pressure three days out from the clash.

"I didn't think I'd be this relaxed in this environment to be fair, fighting for my world title on Saturday night," Sheeraz said. "But you know when somebody says: 'They were born to do it,' I truly, really mentally and physically believe this my calling."

Asked how long the occasion of fighting for a world title has been in his thoughts, Sheeraz said: "Since I was eight years old. Everyone's been asking me: 'How's camp? How long you been in camp for?'

"Since I was eight years old is the answer.

"You look around you got all the top people in boxing here, this is it, this is the pinnacle and I'm ready to go."