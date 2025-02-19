Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker: Best pictures from huge fight card

Open Extended Reactions

Fight week for "The Last Crescendo" in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is in full swing ahead of the in-ring action on Saturday night, with big names and belts galore.

In the main event, Artur Beterbiev faces a rematch against Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight crown, while in the co-main, Daniel Dubois defends his heavyweight title against Joseph Parker.

Here's some of the best snaps from a huge week in Riyadh.

"Dynamite" Daniel Dubois takes centre stage

Daniel Dubois is preparing to fight Joseph Parker on Saturday night. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Daniel Dubois said his confidence was "flying" at the grand arrivals on Tuesday. The 27-year-old is coming off a huge knockout win over Anthony Joshua in September and will look to defend his IBF title on Saturday.

Joseph Parker embraces the spotlight

Joseph Parker has appeared relaxed all week as he prepares to face Daniel Dubois. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

It has been a long road back to the top for Joseph Parker, but the New Zealander has appeared calm and relaxed all week. He danced onto the stage at the grand arrivals, as he readies himself to try and become a two-time heavyweight champion.

Shakur Stevenson to face new opponent

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

In major news on Wednesday, Floyd Schofield was forced to withdraw from his fight against Shakur Stevenson due to illness. Stevenson will still fight on Saturday.

Artur Beterbiev's belts

Artur Beterbiev will defend his undisputed crown against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Artur Beterbiev added the WBA belt to his already impressive collection with his win over Dmitry Bivol in October. He will look to defend them all against Bivol in their highly anticapted rematch.

Hamzah Sheeraz locked in

Getty

British middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz told ESPN he "didn't think he'd be this relaxed" as he prepares to fight Carlos Adames for the WBC title. Sheeraz also said he has blocked out all the noise amid links to potential bouts against Canelo Alvarez and Chris Eubank Jr.

Bivol's bow

Dmitry Bivol lost his WBA title to Artur Beterbiev in October. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

On Saturday night, for the first time in a long time -- 11 fights fating back to 2017 -- Dmitry Bivol will enter the ring without a belt.

Having lost his WBA strap to Beterbiev in their first encounter in October, Bivol will go into the rematch in the unfamiliar position of challenger.

Zhang looks ready to bang

Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Zhilei "big bang" Zhang finds himself in yet another encapsulating contest this week, taking on unbeaten German Agit Kabayel.

Callum Smith returns to the big stage

Callum Smith faces a huge clash against countryman Joshua Buatsi on Saturday. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

After defeat to Beterbiev in Jan. 2024, Callum Smith has admitted he contemplated stepping away from the sport.

Now, just over 12 months on, following a comeback win over Carlos Galvan, former WBA super middleweight champion Smith is back with a huge light heavyweight clash against fellow brit Joshua Buatsi.