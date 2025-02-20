James Regan explains why Martin Bakole is stepping in to replace Daniel Dubois against Joseph Parker. (0:52)

Why Dubois had to pull out of fight vs. Parker (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Daniel Dubois has withdrawn from his heavyweight title fight against Joseph Parker with an unknown illness, promoter Ben Shalom has confirmed to ESPN, with Martin Bakole stepping in as his replacement.

It was reported Dubois was being checked by a doctor, but the nature of the illness has not been disclosed.

Dubois's promoter, Frank Warren, confirmed at a news conference Thurday that Dubois was unwell. The London-born fighter was not in attendance at the conference.

Shalom then confirmed that Bakole will now step in against Parker.

"Daniel's being evaluated by a doctor and when we have more news, we will share it with you and update you," Warren said.

Parker responded to the news by saying he was ready to fight regardless of the opponent.

"If he is ill, I hope he gets better soon," the New Zealander said. "I'm looking forward to Saturday and putting on a great show."

Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) is flying in from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Riyadh to fight Parker.

The 33-year-old's stocks have risen with recenr fights over American heavyweight Jared Anderson and Carlos Takam.

Bakole was being touted as someone who could be given a world title shot soon, and while the Parker fight isn't for a belt, it will be on boxing's biggest stage.

The news comes after Floyd Schofield was forced to withdraw from his lightweight title fight against Shakur Stevenson -- also due to illness -- on Wednesday.

Dubois was set for first title defence since his dismantling of Anthony Joshua in five rounds last September. The bout with Parker was the co-main event on the card that is headlined by Artur Beterbiev's rematch with Dmitry Bivol for the light-heavyweight belts.

Beterbiev beat Bivol via majority decision in October, handing the Russian his first professional defeat.