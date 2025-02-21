James Regan explains why Martin Bakole is stepping in to replace Daniel Dubois against Joseph Parker. (0:52)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Joseph Parker weighed in at a career-heaviest 267 pounds on Friday while his new opponent Martin Bakole was still on his way to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Bakole was called up to replace IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois, who is ill, on Thursday.

The 33-year-old (21-1, 16 KOs) was still travelling to Saudi Arabia from his home in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - a journey of more than 2,000 miles - while Parker (35-3, 25 KOs) hit the scales.

Parker's previous heaviest weight was 255 pounds against Joe Joyce in 2022, a fight he lost by knockout.

Joseph Parker will face Martin Bakole in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Despite the dramatic turn of events in the last 24 hours, Parker was relaxed after the weigh-in.

"I feel good. Going from one big puncher to the next big puncher. Even though I'm not fighting for a world title, I get to defend my WBO interim belt for the first time," Parker said.

"I'm happy to be here, happy to still be involved in this great event and great fight card. I'm looking forward to fighting Martin Bakole and putting on a good show."

While Dubois' withdrawal put the brakes on the chance to fight for the heavyweight title for Parker, the WBO interim title, which the New Zealander holds, will be on the line against Bakole.

Artur Beterbiev will face Dmitry Bivol in an undisputed light heavyweight title rematch in the main event on Saturday night.

Beterbiev, the WBA,WBO, WBC and IBF champion, weighed in at 175 pounds, while Bivol tipped the scales at 174.1 pounds.