Josh Padley has said there is a "very good possibility" he will be able to focus on boxing full time following his fight against lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson on Saturday.

Padley stepped up with four days' notice when Floyd Schofield was forced to withdraw from the fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While the bout was a one-sided affair, with Stevenson winning with a Round 9 knockout, Padley earned a significant payday and won plenty of fans for his efforts against a pound-for-pound star.

In a picture posted to social media showing a medal presented to him by the WBC, Padley said: "Not quite the hardware I had in mind to come back with.

"But the rebuild will be on & very good possibility of being a full time athlete."

Josh Padley went nine rounds with Shakur Stevenson. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Padley works full time as an electrician alongside his boxing training. He was working on a construction site on Tuesday morning before he got the call later that evening asking if he would face Stevenson on Saturday.

"Luckily I am in a position now where I can probably pack that in and fully dedicate my life to boxing," Padley told Sky Sports.

"I'm grateful for that, thank you to [Turki Alalshikh] for giving me that opportunity, we'll be back.

"There's more of that to come. That was four days' notice. Eight-week camp and I know I'll be better."