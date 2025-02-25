Open Extended Reactions

Tim Tszyu's quest to return to the top of boxing's light middleweight division will begin April 6 in Newcastle, with his camp confirming a fight against highly touted American prospect Joseph Spencer.

The 30-year-old Australian is seeking to bounce back from a career crippling 2024, a year in which he suffered back-to-back defeats that dropped him off the international boxing radar.

In March, Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) relinquished his WBO light middleweight world title with a split-decision loss to Sebastian Fundora in Las Vegas, a fight in which he suffered a nasty cut above his left eye that ultimately restricted his vision. He was then unable to rebound against IBF super welterweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev in Orlando six months later. Tszyu was dropped four times in the opening three rounds and appeared timid and lethargic in what was a shock, one-sided affair.

Tszyu's promotional team, No Limit, had cautioned their man against squaring off with Spencer so soon, but the Sydneysider remained adamant he needed to dive "straight back into the fire," in a desperate bid to resuscitate his boxing career.

Tim Tszyu will jump back into the ring against Joseph Spencer. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

"This is my redemption tour," said Tszyu. "I'm coming back stronger, hungrier, and ready to prove a point. There's no easing back in. We chose the deep end. No safety nets, no warm-ups. Sink or swim. I'm here to make a statement. If I have to walk through fire to get back on top, so be it.

"Fighting back home in Australia, and especially in Newcastle, makes this one even more special. It's been too long, and I can't wait to step into that ring, feel the energy of a home crowd again and bring it for my fans."

The 24-year-old Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) is a nine-time American champion who has recently entered the conversation to fight division stud Fundora. Spencer won both of his 2024 fights in clinical fashion, first by knockout against Janer Gonzalez, and then by majority decision over Miguel Angel Hernandez.

"I've watched Tszyu for a long time; his style, his mentality. The guy's a real warrior," said Spencer. "He's the kind of fighter who doesn't back down. He takes on all comers, no excuses, just gets in there and fights.

"You look at what he's done, switching opponents, taking risks, he's built for this. That's the type of fighter I respect. But I'm coming to take him out. I'm not here to just share the ring with him. I'm coming to win. Period."

Spencer has witnessed Tszyu up close before, having fought and beaten Uzbekistan's Ravshan Hudaynazarov on the undercard of Tszyu-Terrell Gausha in Minneapolis three years ago, what was the Australian's debut on American soil.

The April 6 bout between Tszyu and Spencer will take place at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, 100 kilometres north of Sydney. It is expected to take place on the Sunday afternoon and be broadcast live into the United States on the evening of April 5 (ET).