Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. face off in London in April. Leigh Dawney/Getty Images

The winner of the highly touted April clash between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. could face Canelo Alvarez, Turki Alalshikh confirmed.

Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) and Eubank Jr. (37-3, 13 KOs) are set to face off on April 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to settle their long-standing feud.

The fight will be contested at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds.

The two were originally supposed to face off in October 2022, but Benn's failed drugs tests saw the fight pushed back. Benn had tested positive for the fertility drug clomifene, which is banned inside and outside competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

His suspension was eventually lifted in November last year by the UK National Anti-Doping Panel (NAPD) before the fight was confirmed a couple of months later. The fathers of the two British boxers had two classic bouts in the 1990s and Alashikh's announcement will raise the stakes of the fight even further.

"Whoever is the winner we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo," Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, told Sky Sports.

"If Eubank wins, he will have the chance to do Canelo at the beginning of 2026."

"We have two big conferences, one in Manchester on Tuesday, and one in London on Thursday, it will be huge.

"And I think it will be a great fight. And also the undercard is strong. The result of this fight and the undercard will impact the future of our cards."

Mexico's Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs), 34, holds the WBC, WBA and WBO titles at 168 pounds.

Fight card:

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn

Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur

Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton

Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke