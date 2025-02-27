Chris Eubank Jr. hits Conor Benn during their face-off ahead of their fight in April. (0:47)

Conor Benn will fight Chris Eubank Jr. with a British Boxing Board of Control license, promoter Eddie Hearn told a news conference on Thursday.

Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) and Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) met at a second news conference in as many days in London following Tuesday's explosive first encounter, when Eubank Jr. slapped an egg across his rival's face.

While there was no physical contact between the two, there were plenty of words exchanged, with Hearn confirming Benn will be granted a BBBofC license for the fight.

Benn forfeited his license after failing a drugs test prior to the original scheduled encounter against Eubank Jr.

The WBC later said that egg contamination was "the most likely cause" of the result. Benn has always maintained his innocence.

Two years of legal battles followed, before Benn was cleared to fight in the UK by the UK Anti-Doping Agency in November.

It paved the way for the pair to finally meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 26, with no love lost between the fighters.

Eubank Jr. doubled down on his stunt from Tuesday and was jovially scanned with an "egg detector" as he made his way on stage.

"Me throwing an egg ... I think that's light and that's deserved. He deserved the embarrassment of what happened," Eubank Jr. said.

"Unfortunately I come unarmed today. I couldn't sneak anything in. In all seriousness this is a real fight, this is going to be a blood bath, like the first between our fathers."

Chris Eubank Jr. (R) and Conor Benn were kept apart on Thursday. Paul Harding/Getty Images

Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn met twice in the 1990s in a legendary British boxing rivalry.

Eubank Jr. also clashed with Benn Sr. at the top table, after Nigel was seen grabbing him by the throat during Tuesday's melee.

"I understand the frustration and the heat after you did put my hand on my neck and I am going to give you a pass because of what happened," Eubank Jr. said.

"But I want to let you know if you ever put your hand on me again you won't get it back."

Conor Benn responded: "Shut your f------ mouth. Threaten my dad again watch what happens to you."

Eubank Jr. was on good form at the news conference, making the point that the fighters of the undercard from their planned fight in 2022 would have lost money from the cancellation.

"The undercard, there were a number of fighters who went through entire camps, and camps are not cheap ... these fighters paid for their camps and were never compensated," Eubank Jr. said.

"From my purse for this fight I will be giving £50,000 to the fighters on that undercard to split between them to cover some of the losses that they incurred.

"One thing I will say is I hope Eddie and Conor out up their own 50,000."

Hearn responded by saying all of the fighters had other bouts arranged "immediately."