Seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano's quest to bring women's boxing to the mainstream will continue even after her in-ring career is over.

Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian's Most Valuable Promotions has signed Serrano to a lifetime agreement where she will compete under the MVP banner for the rest of her professional boxing career and then transition to the role of chairwoman of MVP's women's boxing initiatives. She will lead in efforts to identify, sign, develop and market the promotion's growing roster of women athletes.

"Signing this lifetime deal with MVP means I can continue fighting - not just in the ring, but for the next generation of women in combat sports," Amanda Serrano said in a statement to ESPN. "MVP has always been committed to elevating female fighters, from being the first women to headline Madison Square Garden to breaking viewership records for women's sports or making history with 12 three-minute rounds. Together, we've shown the world that women deserve equal pay, equal rounds, and equal respect. I'm proud to build my legacy with MVP and excited to stay on after I retire as a fighter to deepen MVP's impact and help create even more opportunities for women in the sport."

Serrano, 36, is coming off a controversial decision loss with Katie Taylor in November. The fight served as chief support to Jake Paul's record-breaking showdown with boxing legend Mike Tyson, which streamed live on Netflix. According to Netflix, 50 million households watched Taylor-Serrano. Netflix also revealed that the Paul-Tyson fight card that aired on Nov. 15 resulted in 235.7 million hours of watch time with 48.9 million total views. Both women reportedly earned seven-figure purses for the fight.

Despite Serrano being 0-2 against Taylor, the close nature of the two fights warrants a third fight, which would be one of the biggest fights in women's boxing history.

While she awaits her next fight, Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) can take solace in making history and will be on the front lines to continue making strides for women's boxing long after her career is over.

"Amanda Serrano is the heart and soul of MVP," said Jake Paul. "Her relentless drive, historic achievements, and passion for uplifting other fighters are everything we are looking for in both signees and as future decision makers alongside us at MVP."

Serrano signed with MVP in 2021 and made history the following year when she faced Taylor in the first women's boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden.

"Amanda has paved the way for female fighters worldwide, shattering glass ceilings and demanding equality at every step," said MVP Promotions' Nakisa Bidarian in a statement. "We are so fortunate to have her as both a fighter and a trailblazer who will continue to shape the sport long after she retires from the ring. This lifetime agreement is a testament to our belief in Amanda, not just as an athlete but as a visionary leader who will help guide MVP's future and inspire generations to come."