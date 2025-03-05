Open Extended Reactions

Natasha Jonas' trainer Joe Gallagher has dismissed any notion that Lauren Price is unstoppable or an "Ivan Drago-type character" ahead of their clash on Friday.

Jonas (16-2-1, 9 KOs) will defend her WBC and IBF welterweight belts at the Royal Albert Hall while Price (8-0, 2 KOs) puts her WBA strap on the line in the all British unification fight.

The build-up between the two former Team GB Olympians has been tense at times, with Price constantly claiming she is too young and too fast for Jonas, who has much more experience.

At Wednesday's news conference, Gallagher made a point of saying you can't buy experience and that the narrative around Price's untouchability simply isn't true.

Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images

"The agenda and narrative is she's this unbelievable fighter, Ivan Drago-type character, that's just not the case," Gallagher said.

"Lauren keeps saying she's younger and faster ... David Haye thought he was until Carl Thompson aged 40 knocked him out. You can't beat experience in the ring.

"All the sound bites: 'I've not lost a minute, I've not lost a round, not lost this,' but you will lose a round [on Friday].

"If the referee does his job, most probably get a point took of with [her] head or holding and then we've got you hurt.

"[But] One thing with Lauren, I can't knock her for it, it's her grit."

Jonas reiterated Gallagher's belief that experience will prove the difference on Friday.

"I just think there are a lot of experiences I've been through. But as for them rounds in the ring, there's some things [Price] hasn't been through and experienced as a pro," Jonas told ESPN.

"Head guards are off, the punches are harder. I'm not someone who is just coming to pass on the baton as people keep thinking I am. I'm here to fight and keep my belts and to go on to do bigger things myself."

While the two fighters remained cordial in their personal exchanges, both portrayed supreme confidence ahead of the fight.

Despite having made light work of her previous eight opponents, Price also refused any suggestion that she would feel the pressure if things didn't go her way.

"I think the biggest thing in this game is staying cool, calm, collected, staying composed. If that happens, we go again. I've got a great team in me, we go back to the corner, take instructions," she said.

"I believe in myself I know how good I am and I believe win this fight. That's it."