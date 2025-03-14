Open Extended Reactions

Ryan Garcia and his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy, were sued Thursday by the entertainment platform Fanmio, which was set to broadcast a December 2024 pay-per-view featuring the boxing star in Tokyo.

Garcia announced Dec. 15 that he was forced to withdraw from the boxing exhibition vs. kickboxer Rukiya Anpo because of a wrist injury. The 26-year old is now set to fight former champion Rolly Romero in a welterweight contest May 2 in Times Square.

It will be Garcia's first bout since he was suspended one year following his April win over Devin Haney that was overturned to a no contest after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Fanmio disputes that Garcia is contractually able to fight on another show before he fulfills his obligation to the organization. Fanmio sued in U.S District Court in California for alleged fraudulent inducement, tortious interference and breach of contract (eight claims in all).

"Despite receiving payment and the promotion being well underway, Fanmio was deceived into organizing an event in which Ryan never intended to participate," the statement read. "In addition, Golden Boy Promotions actively worked to sabotage the event. ... Despite Ryan's exclusivity to the event, he is set to fight on May 2 in Times Square, disregarding his contractual obligations."

Garcia's attorney, Guadalupe Valencia, told ESPN on Friday, "this suit has no merit whatsoever. We will respond vigorously when the time is appropriate."

A spokesperson for Golden Boy Promotions declined comment.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) remains under suspension by the New York State Athletic Commission and unable to fight in a sanctioned bout until April 20. His first with Romero, which will headline a Ring Magazine show, will be Garcia's first bout at the 147-pound welterweight limit.

Fanmio and its owner, Solomon Engel, are facing a lawsuit, too, in Miami. Former UFC champion Nate Diaz filed suit in July claiming that he was paid $1 million up front but still owed $9 million following his July 6 victory over Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match promoted by Fanmio.

"The lawsuit with Nate Diaz was moved to arbitration after we got it dismissed from court last year," Engel told ESPN on Friday. "We're close to a ruling on the case, as we had a hearing before the arbitration panel. With the evidence supported for Fanmio's position, we are very hopeful to get a favorable result."

Fanmio's other high-profile boxing event was a rousing commercial success, a June 2021 Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul boxing exhibition in Miami.