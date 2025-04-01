Open Extended Reactions

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn settled their legal issues out of court before the trilogy fight on July 11 between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano that they will jointly promote.

The multimillion-dollar defamation suit by Hearn's Matchroom Boxing against Paul's Most Valuable Promotions was first filed in September 2022 and was dismissed with prejudice by the U.S. District Court's Southern District of New York on Monday. Attorneys for all parties involved filed for dismissal after an undisclosed settlement was reached.

The lawsuit stemmed from Paul's allegations in a 2022 interview with iFL TV that Matchroom Boxing was paying veteran boxing judge Glenn Feldman to score fights in favor of boxers promoted by Matchroom. The allegations were regarding Feldman scoring Katie Taylor's controversial first win over Amanda Serrano in April 2022 and Oleksandr Usyk's victory over Anthony Joshua in August 2022. Feldman scored Taylor-Serrano 97-93 in favor of Taylor, the widest margin of the three scorecards, and his scorecard for Usyk's split decision win in favor of Anthony Joshua was the only one in favor of Joshua at 115-113.

Matchroom promotes both Taylor and Joshua.

Hearn vehemently denied the claims and demanded that Paul retract his comments. After Paul refused, Matchroom Boxing took legal action, which Feldman would later join as a co-plaintiff. The lawsuit sought damages in excess of $100,000,000. Paul would later file a counterclaim against both Feldman and Matchroom.

Although the lawsuit was active, Paul and Hearn managed to work together on the second fight between Taylor and Serrano, which took place in November 2024 and the recently announced third fight.