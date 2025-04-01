Open Extended Reactions

Former champions Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo will co-headline a fight card on May 31 in Las Vegas, with plans for a highly anticipated clash between the rivals later this year should they emerge victorious.

Premier Boxing Champions confirmed with ESPN that both fighters will be in action in a non-pay-per-view Prime Video event on Tuesday.

Plant and Charlo have had bad blood over the years, and it reached a boiling point in July 2023 at the weigh-ins for the Terrance Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. card. Plant delivered an open-handed slap to Charlo that was caught on camera, alleging that the slap was in retaliation for Charlo repeatedly grabbing him by the beard and disrespecting his wife.

Plant has repeatedly called for a fight with Charlo and will be one step closer to having his desired grudge match later this year as long as both fighters win their respective fights and avoid injury.

According to Ring Magazine, Plant will face Jose Armando Resendiz and Charlo will face Thomas LaManna.

Plant (23-2, 14 KOs), a former IBF super middleweight champion, last fought in September, when he scored a ninth-round stoppage over Trevor McCumby. His only losses were against David Benavidez and Canelo Alvarez.

Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs), a former two-division champion, will look to get his career back on track when he ends an 18-month hiatus from the sport in May. He last fought in November 2023, when he defeated Jose Benavidez Jr., and has been largely inactive due to injuries and personal issues.