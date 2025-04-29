Open Extended Reactions

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has said promoter Frank Warren will buy him a Bentley should he beat Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley Stadium.

Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) is looking to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for a second time in a return bout with Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs), who won the IBF title that Usyk vacated when he defeated Filip Hrgovic last June and successfully defended it by stopping Anthony Joshua in September.

The 38-year-old told the BBC that Warren would buy him a Bentley if he beats Dubois in their rematch.

Oleksandr Usyk is the undisputed heavyweight champion. Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

"Frank told me, when you [beat] Daniel [Dubois], I'll buy you a Bentley," Usyk said. "Not if... when."

The fight in July is a rematch of their 2023 meeting, which Usyk won by a ninth-round TKO. However, the result bought controversy as a body punch that put Usyk down in the fifth round was ruled a low blow.

Dubois, 27, has pursued a rematch with Usyk since the loss.

Asked by the BBC why he is so confident he will win the fight, Usyk said: "Because of my training, because I want this more.

"My team helps me, my child, my country, my God."