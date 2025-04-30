Open Extended Reactions

Boxing fans will be treated to a rare full slate of top-tier boxing cards this weekend, as there will be a marquee event on three consecutive nights.

On Friday at Times Square in New York City, DAZN hosts a pay-per-view event that features three of the sport's top young stars: Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia. Lopez looks to defend his WBO junior welterweight title against Arnold Barboza Jr. Haney will face former junior welterweight champ Jose Ramirez, and Garcia will take on Rolando "Rolly" Romero in the main event (DAZN PPV).

On Saturday, Canelo Alvarez will step in the ring for the first time this year when he squares off with William Scull in a super middleweight title unification bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (DAZN PPV). And the stacked weekend concludes with ESPN's No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter Naoya Inoue putting his undisputed featherweight championship on the line against Ramon Cardenas on Sunday (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET).

Here are the best bets from a stacked weekend of boxing. All odds by ESPN BET

Ryan Garcia vs. "Rolly" Romero, May 2

Ryan Garcia will face Rolando "Rolly" Romero in the main event at Times Square on Friday night. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Under 6.5 rounds. As a near 9-to-1 favorite, Garcia is looking to make another statement following his upset win over Haney in April 2024 -- a decision win that was later changed to a no contest following Garcia's positive test for a banned substance. Garcia takes on a fellow power puncher in Romero in what should be a fun fight for as long as it lasts. While both men lean on their knockout power, Garcia's speed will be the difference against Romero's subpar defense. Garcia to win by KO/TKO is around -300, which is still too pricey for me. If he is to get it done, it likely happens between Rounds 3-6, so let's take the under 6.5 rounds here, or if you can get an alternative round at good odds, I wouldn't mind under 7.5 rounds as well.

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez, May 2

Haney to win by decision. This feels like a bounce-back fight for Haney. Granted, his loss against Garcia was overturned, but Haney was dominated in every aspect of that matchup. Haney fighting Ramirez, who is coming off a loss, feels like an opportunity to get back in the win column. Haney is a significant betting favorite, and even the price for betting the over on rounds is too high. I'm taking Haney to win by decision in a parlay. That seems to be the common way that Haney wins, and after the fight against Garcia, he will look to get a safe and clean victory.

WBO junior welterweight championship: Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Arnold Barboza Jr., May 2

Lopez to win. This should be a fun back and forth fight. Both fighters have well-rounded skill sets and great durability which will carry this fight bell to bell. Lopez has faced higher-level competition during his career and is a former undisputed lightweight champion. He also has the the edge in power and speed. I believe that will be the X factor in this fight. I also don't see where Barbosa gives Lopez trouble or surprises him with anything that he hasn't seen before. Lopez is a near 2-to-1 favorite, so I'm taking the moneyline here. If the number gets any higher, take Lopez to win plus the over on rounds to get better odds.

Undisputed super middleweight championship: Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull, May 3

Canelo Alvarez, left, will try to unify all four major super middleweight world titles against IBF champion William Scull on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Alvarez to win by KO/TKO. At such steep odds, it's impossible to take Alvarez on the moneyline. It's not even worth putting this bet into a parlay. However, at a much more affordable line, I'm willing to take a shot at Alvarez winning by KO/TKO, due to the fact he is the better fighter with more knockout power. Alvarez is one of the best boxers in the sport's history. It's not a matter of if he knocks out Scull, it's a matter of when he does it.

Undisputed junior featherweight championship: Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas, May 4

Inoue to win between Rounds 4-6. Inoue is another massive favorite on this weekend's cards, and justifiably so, as he will likely provide us with another highlight reel knockout win. Inoue is nearly impossible to also bet on because even taking him to win by KO/TKO is near -1000 odds. However, I do see value in taking him to win between Rounds 4-6 at near +175 odds. We have seen in the past that Inoue has been hit early in his fights and sometimes doesn't pour it on until the middle rounds, where he takes over with his pace and power.