Times Square boxing: Fight card, schedule, how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

This week, boxing will take center stage in New York City. At an undisclosed area in New York's Times Square, top-caliber fighters will face off in a one-of-a-kind event. Most details are still under wraps, but fans can check out initial information below.

Who is on the fight card?

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero; 12 rounds; welterweights

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez; 12 rounds; welterweights

Title fight: Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.; 12 rounds (for Lopez's WBO junior welterweight title)

What is the schedule?

Presser: Wednesday, 6 p.m. ET at Manhattan Center

Ceremonial weigh-in: Thursday, 6 p.m. ET at Manhattan Center

Fight Night: Friday, start time TBD

How can fans watch Fight Night?

Broadcaster: DAZN PPV ($59.99)

How can fans access more boxing coverage from ESPN?

Fans can check out the boxing hub page for breaking news, rankings, schedules and more.