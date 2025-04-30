        <
          Times Square boxing: Fight card, schedule, how to watch

          Teofimo Lopez Jr. will defend his junior welterweight title in a showstopping Times Square boxing event. Jamie Squire/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Apr 30, 2025, 12:11 AM

          This week, boxing will take center stage in New York City. At an undisclosed area in New York's Times Square, top-caliber fighters will face off in a one-of-a-kind event. Most details are still under wraps, but fans can check out initial information below.

          Who is on the fight card?

          Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando "Rolly" Romero; 12 rounds; welterweights

          Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez; 12 rounds; welterweights

          Title fight: Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.; 12 rounds (for Lopez's WBO junior welterweight title)

          What is the schedule?

          Presser: Wednesday, 6 p.m. ET at Manhattan Center

          Ceremonial weigh-in: Thursday, 6 p.m. ET at Manhattan Center

          Fight Night: Friday, start time TBD

          How can fans watch Fight Night?

          Broadcaster: DAZN PPV ($59.99)

          How can fans access more boxing coverage from ESPN?

          Fans can check out the boxing hub page for breaking news, rankings, schedules and more.