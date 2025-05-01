Teofimo Lopez and Arnold Barboza Jr. speak ahead of their clash for the WBO junior welterweight title. (0:51)

NEW YORK -- Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez Jr. are all locked in and ready for their respective fights after making weight Thursday ahead of their boxing tripleheader Friday night in Times Square.

Garcia (24-1, 1 no contest) weighed in at 146.8 pounds for his welterweight fight against Rolando "Rolly" Romero (16-2), who also made weight at 146.6 pounds. The contracted weight for the fight is 147 pounds.

Garcia returns to the ring for the first time since last year's decision win over Devin Haney, which was later overturned and ruled a no contest after Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine. Garcia also came in 3.2 pounds over the contracted weight of 140 pounds for that fight and was forced to forfeit a fraction of his fight purse to Haney. Garcia was subsequently suspended for one year by the New York State Athletic Commission. He was recently reinstated just ahead of his clash with Romero.

Haney (31-0, 1 no contest) also made weight for his catchweight bout with Jose Ramirez. Haney weighed in at 143 pounds while Ramirez tipped the scales at 143.8 pounds. The contracted weight for the fight is 144 pounds. Haney hasn't competed since suffering three knockdowns against Garcia in their meeting last year. Should Haney and Garcia both win on Friday, the expectation is that they will face off in a highly anticipated rematch later this year.

Lopez (21-1) weighed in at 139.6 pounds for his WBO junior welterweight title defense against interim titleholder Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0), who weighed in under the 140-pound limit at 139.8 pounds.

Friday's tripleheader will take over Times Square, where a ring will be constructed at the popular tourist attraction in New York. The event will be streamed via DAZN PPV.