How to watch Top Rank Boxing: Inoue vs. Cardenas on ESPN+

Undisputed junior featherweight champion Naoya Inoue returns to the United States to defend his crown.

Inoue, ESPN's No. 2 pound-for-pound boxer, faces Ramon Cardenas on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in his first fight stateside in nearly four years. The 32-year-old Japanese sensation (29-0, 26 KOs) last fought in the U.S. in June 2021 when he defeated Michael Dasmarinas in Vegas. Each of Inoue's eight bouts since then were in Japan.

Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) enters his first world title bout on a 14-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old San Antonio, Texas, native looks to hand Inoue the first loss of his career. Inoue is 24-0 in world title fights and has captured undisputed championships in two weight classes.

Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) defends his WBO world featherweight title against Edward Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs) in Sunday's cofeature.

Also on the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Inoue vs. Cardenas fight card:

Welterweights Rohan Polanco (15-0, 10 KOs) and Fabian Maidana (24-3, 18 KOs) clash in a 10-round bout.

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (13-0, 11 KOs) takes on Juan Leon (11-2-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round clash of junior welterweights.

Mikito Nakano (12-0, 11 KOs) faces Pedro Marquez Medina (16-1, 10 KOs) in a matchup of featherweights scheduled for 10 rounds.

Junior middleweights Art Barrera Jr. (8-0, 6 KOs) and Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. (6-1-1, 2 KOs) duel for six rounds.

Featherweights Ra'eese Aleem (21-1, 12 KOs) and Rudy Garcia (13-1-1, 2 KOs) line up for a 10-round bout.

Where can I watch the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Inoue vs. Cardenas fight card?

Coverage begins Sunday at 6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.

