Canelo Alvarez-William Scull live updates, results and analysis

Canelo Alvarez is fighting outside of Mexico or he U.S. for the first time in his career. The unified super middleweight champion travels to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to face William Scull on Saturday (DAZN PPV, 7 p.m. ET).

Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) is trying to become undisputed champion at 168 pounds for the second time in his career. With a victory, Alvarez will move on to face Terence Crawford in September.

Alvarez unified all four major super middleweight titles with an 11-round TKO over Caleb Plant in November 2021. He made four successful defenses before the IBF stripped him of the title when Alvarez decided to fight Edgar Berlanga instead of Scull, the mandatory challenger.

Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) fought Vladimir Shishkin in October for the vacant IBF title and won a controversial unanimous decision. Scull will be making his first title defense against Alvarez.

In the co-main event, Badou Jack puts his WBC cruiserweight title on the line against Norair Mikaeljan. Jack (28-3-3, 17 KOs) is fighting for the first time in two years. His last fight was a 12th-round TKO of Ilunga Junior Makabu to win the belt. Jack was scheduled to face Ryan Rozicki, but Rozicki was foced to withdraw in early April with an injury suffered during training.

Mikaeljan (27-2, 12 KOs), who is the WBC champion in recess, is riding a four-fight winning streak following a decision loss to Mairis Briedis in November 2018.

