Canelo Alvarez's super middleweight title fight against William Scull felt like something of a formality going into Saturday. And a formality is exactly how it played out.

Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) became the undisputed 168-pound champion for the second time in his career, as he defeated Scull (23-1, 9 KOs) via decision in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With the victory, Alvarez regained the IBF title that was stripped of him last year after he declined to face Scull.

Saturday's win set up a highly anticipated matchup between Alvarez and Terence Crawford on Sept. 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Crawford was in attendance Saturday and immediately entered the ring to do a faceoff with Alvarez.

CompuBox Punch Stats Punches Alvarez Scull Total landed 56 55 Total thrown 152 293 Percent 36.8% 18.8% Jabs landed 8 27 Jabs thrown 63 220 Percent 12.7% 12.3% Power landed 48 28 Power thrown 89 73 Percent 53.9% 38.4%

The end result was what the sport of boxing expected -- and wanted -- but it took a painful 12-round bout Saturday to make it official. Scull, a 32-year-old from Cuba, spent most of the championship bout dancing around the perimeter, throwing half-hearted jabs with little weight behind them. Alvarez pursued Scull from bell to bell, but refused to aggressively open up more than necessary.

It turned into a very easy fight to score in Alvarez's favor, but a difficult one to watch. Alvarez won via scores of 119-109, 116-112 and 115-113.

"I don't like to fight those kinds of guys," Alvarez said. "They came to just survive to the final round. That's why I don't like to fight them. It won't be that kind of fight [against Crawford]. I hate that kind of fight. He moved even more than we thought. But it's OK. We won. We're here."

Terence Crawford, left, and Canelo Alvarez officially announced their Sept. 12 superfight following Alvarez's uneventful decision win over William Scull. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) offered little analysis of Alvarez's performance, only saying, "He did what he had to do to get the job done, for what was in front of him."

Alvarez and Scull both received warnings for inactivity, but that didn't stop it from being a historically slow affair. The two combined for 445 punches thrown, according to CompuBox. That is the fewest number of combined punches thrown in a 12-round fight in CompuBox's 40-year history. They each landed an almost incomprehensibly low average of five punches per round.

Nevertheless, Alvarez's offense clearly surpassed Scull's, as he targeted Scull's body with power punches. It extended Alvarez's winning streak to six, all of which have gone the distance. He has not scored a knockout since an 11th-round finish of Caleb Plant in November 2021. Scull, who went into Saturday as the IBF champion, suffered the first defeat of his career.