Ranking this weekend's fights: From Navarrete-Suarez to Lubin-Holmes

After Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Canelo Alvarez and others failed to live up to lofty expectations last weekend, fight fans don't have to wait long for more quality on paper, with exciting matchups set to take place across various time zones in California, Florida, England, Africa and Japan.

ESPN breaks down the best card and ranks all the notable fights this weekend.

1. Anthony Cacace vs. Leigh Wood - Junior lightweight fight (DAZN, Saturday at 2 p.m. ET)

Anthony Cacace, left, relinquished his IBF junior lightweight title to face Leigh Wood. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

After Wood's last fight, he said he wanted to close his career with a world title fight at the City Ground, home of English Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Neither of those wishes will come true Saturday for the 36-year-old, but the junior lightweight bout is still significant. Wood (28-3, 17 KOs) is at least boxing in front of his home city fans in Nottingham, at the indoor arena where Carl Froch carved out his illustrious career at super middleweight.

Cacace (23-1, 8 KOs), from Belfast, Northern Ireland, gave up the IBF world title he won against Joe Cordina in May 2024 to make the fight happen. And despite there being no recognized titles on the line, this fight sees two of this division's top operators face off against each other.

Wood was No. 1 at featherweight before relinquishing the WBA belt following a seventh-round stoppage win over Josh Warrington in October 2023. But Wood's career has been stuck on hold since, while Cacace has fought in Saudi Arabia, with the shock stoppage win over Cordina elevating his career to its highest level.

Cacace, also 36, has been more active (he also beat Warrington, winning by unanimous decision last September) and has significant height and reach advantages. He has good reason to be confident as ESPN's No. 2 at junior lightweight going into this fight. But what if Wood shows no sign of the long layoff in his first outing at 130 pounds, inspired by his home fans to prolong his career? It would be another fairy-tale episode in Wood's career, which keeps turning up dramatic surprises.

The winner of this fight would be a natural next opponent for the winner of Saturday's Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez WBO title fight.

2. Emanuel Navarrete vs. Charly Suarez - Junior lightweight title fight (ESPN/ESPN+, Saturday at 10 p.m. ET)

play 1:00 Emanuel Navarrete knocks out Oscar Valdez with body shot Emanuel Navarrete claims victory over Oscar Valdez in their rematch with a dangerous body shot.

Navarrete, a three-division world champion, looked sensational in his last outing when he crushed Oscar Valdez with a shot to the liver in their rematch in December. In that form, the Mexican fighter is a must-watch.