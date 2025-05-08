How to watch Top Rank Boxing: Navarrete vs. Suarez on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

Three-division king Emanuel Navarrete defends his WBO junior lightweight championship against undefeated contender Charly Suarez in a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN main event Saturday at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs), ESPN's top-ranked lightweight, will put his 130-pound title on the line for the fourth time in the same arena where he fell to Denys Berinchyk a year ago, in an attempt to become a four-division titleholder. Berinchyk upset the 30-year-old Navarrete by split decision for the vacant WBO lightweight crown.

Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs), the WBO's top-rated contender, will challenge for his first world title at 36 years old.

Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) will fight Zaur Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs) in Saturday's co-feature for the vacant interim IBF lightweight title.

Also on the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Navarrete vs. Suarez fight card:

Junior lightweight contender Andres Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) continues his quest for a title shot against Salvador Jimenez (14-1-1, 6 KOs) in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Featherweight Albert Gonzalez (13-0, 7 KOs) looks to capture his second win in as many months when he takes on Jose Guardado (16-3-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-round clash.

Welterweights Giovani Santillan (33-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Beltran Villa (18-2, 11 KOs) face off for 10 rounds.

Lightweights Alan Garcia (15-1, 11 KOs) and Cristian Medina Garcia (8-2-1, 5 KOs) duel for eight rounds.

Junior featherweight contender Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (19-0, 18 KOs) battles Azat Hovhannisyan (21-5, 17 KOs) for eight rounds.

Sammy Contreras (1-0, 1 KO) lines up against Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado (4-5-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round junior welterweight bout.

Perla Bazaldua (1-0, 1 KO) makes her promotional debut in a four-round junior bantamweight scrap against Mona Ward (0-1)

Where can I watch the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Navarrete vs. Suarez fight card?

Coverage begins Saturday May 10th at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET and will be featured on ESPN.

Additional prefight coverage:

Thursday

Top Rank Boxing: Navarrete vs. Suarez news conference: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+

Friday

Top Rank Boxing: Navarrete vs. Suarez weigh-in: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+

