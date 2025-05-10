Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Cacace continued his fine form with a Round 9 TKO win over Leigh Wood, who endured a painful end to his return after a 19-month absence.

Cacace (24-1, 9 KOs), 36, sealed the win after forcing a count in Round 9 and then followed up with a ferocious attack that prompted Wood's corner to throw in the towel and stop the clash of two former world champions at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in England.

For the third successive fight, Cacace defeated either a reigning world champion or a former world champion after transforming his late blossoming career over the last year. Cacace emerged from relative obscurity to win the IBF world title a year ago and then made one defense before relinquishing the belt in January. This was another brilliant performance from the Northern Irishman.

With his height and range, and in this form, Cacace is a dangerous challenger for any of the world junior lightweight champions.

"I took this fight solely for money and the money was double that of [IBF mandatory challenger Eduardo] Nunez, this was why I was here in Nottingham tonight.

"Show me the money, I will travel anywhere, I'm 36. I will do that fight [vs. WBC world champion O'Shaquie Foster] next week."

Queensberry Promotions promoter Frank Warren says Cacace will fight in his hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland, next.

Anthony Cacace scored another impressive win over Leigh Wood on Saturday. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

But for Wood (28-4, 17 KOs) defeat on his junior lightweight debut after a lengthy layoff may make him consider retirement as he approaches his 37th birthday this August.

"I don't want to make any excuses, it was harder than usual," Wood said.

"I feel I'm a lot stronger at featherweight where as tonight it felt like an even playing field. There was no shame in losing to him.

"I'm not going to make a decision on the spot [about retirement]."

Wood was unable to produce his past heroics.

Wood knocked out Can Xu in the last round for the WBA world title in July 2021, then did the same to Michael Conlan in 2022's fight of the year. Then, in his last fight, Wood came from a losing position to stop former champion Josh Warrington in Round 7 in October 2023.

Wood has been collecting dust since that win over Warrington due to injuries and a prolonged wait for his junior lightweight debut.

While Wood has been away, Cacace's career has belatedly taken off. Cacace gave up the IBF world title he won against Joe Cordina in May 2024 to make the fight happen with Wood. He also unanimously outpointed Warrington in September and that recent activity meant he looked a lot sharper than Wood.

Both began boxing out of the orthodox stance and concentrated on establishing their jabs but in Round 2 Cacace was more adventurous as he landed a thudding overhand right to the forehead.

Cacace, who had three-inch height and four-inch reach advantages, broke through Wood's guard with a right uppercut in Round 3 and then moments later landed a left hook.

Two-time world featherweight champion Wood, who was roared on by his home city fans in Nottingham, responded with a left hook late in Round 3 but generally he struggled to get close enough to land any damaging blows in the early rounds.

Wood produced his best yet in Round 4 with a busier jab and closed the round with an uppercut. But Cacace resumed control and in Round 6 the Belfast man punished Wood with his long jab and a left uppercut at close range.

Cacace changed stances and glided around the ring as he fired out stinging jabs and piled on the points.

The Northern Irishman sealed victory when he went on the attack in Round 9 and it was too much for Wood, who was given a count when he was sent crashing backwards into the ropes after being nailed by a short right uppercut and left hook.

After the count, Cacace followed up with a blizzard of punches. Following a series of hooks and uppercuts Cacace unloaded a left to the solar plexus which hurt Wood and sent him back pedalling. As Cacace chased Wood around the ring to land the KO blow, the Englishman's corner threw in the towel to stop the fight.