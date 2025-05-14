Open Extended Reactions

Chantelle Cameron is hopeful a long-awaited trilogy fight against Katie Taylor is a more realistic prospect after joining Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Cameron (20-1, 8 KOs) announced she had signed with MVP on Monday, along with fellow UK star IBF super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall.

After two blockbuster bouts against Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) in 2023 with one win each, Cameron has long called for a third and deciding bout.

MVP, who also represent Amanda Serrano, have worked closely with Taylor, with their third fight set for July 11 in New York.

Asked if she is hopeful the move to MVP can put her closer to a third fight of her own against Taylor, Cameron told ESPN: "Yeah definitely. I think [MVP] have got a good working relationship with Katie now, she's had the back-to-back fights with Amanda.

"There's no reason that if she does come out victorious in July, what's the excuse not to fight me then.

"It's a massive move. Who knows, Amanda could get the decision, but if Katie does get the win it will be interesting to see what move she makes because I'll be with MVP, she knows MVP will put the money up, so lets see what she does."

Chantelle Cameron successfully defended her undisputed junior welterweight championship against Katie Taylor in their first fight. Picture By Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Cameron's next opponent is expected to be announced shortly and the former undisputed junior welterweight champion is buoyed by MVP's track record with promoting female fighters.

"The proof is in the pudding with Amanda Serrano," Cameron said.

"What they've done with Amanda is unbelievable ... they're game changers. Their promotion, the content, the promoting they do, it's just all round.

"They're absolutely smashing it. It's something I wanted to be a part of and didn't want to miss out on the opportunity so they didn't even really have to set a pitch to me."

With MVP making women's boxing front and centre of their business, the move was a simple one for Cameron, despite still having a strong relationship with former promoter Frank Warren and Queensberry.

"It was just a really positive transition and that's the main thing. That doesn't happen often in professional boxing, but I had a great relationship with Queensbury and now I'm going to have a great relationship with MVP," she said.

"I think any female boxer now should be looking at signing to MVP because they really are investing and putting the time and effort into the females."