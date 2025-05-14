Open Extended Reactions

Ring Magazine announced Wednesday that the July 12 card headlined by Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz and Shakur Stevenson defending the WBC lightweight championship against William Zepeda will be held at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, NY.

The Ring Magazine 3 event will be broadcast on DAZN and serve as a launch event for The Ring's upcoming TV show "Inside the Ring."

Louis Armstrong Stadium opened in 2018 and has primarily hosted tennis events, including the US Open. The venue seats close to 15,000 and has a retractable roof, which will be necessary for hosting a boxing event in the Summer. It is the first tennis stadium to have a roof and be naturally ventilated.

Although Stevenson's title defense will be treated as the main event throughout fight week, it will be Berlanga's super middleweight showdown with Sheeraz that will close the show.

Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a ninth-round TKO in February over late replacement Josh Padley, while Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs) beat Tevin Farmer by decision in March. Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) will be back in action for the first time since dropping a one-sided decision to Canelo Alvarez last September. England's Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs) fought to a controversial draw with WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames in February.

Ring Magazine 3 will take place one day after the highly anticipated trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which will also be held in New York at Madison Square Garden.