Open Extended Reactions

Most Valuable Promotions has finalized the all-women boxing card on July 11, headlined by the trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden.

IBF super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall will duke it out with WBO titleholder Shadasia Green in a 10-round title unification bout on the main card of Taylor-Serrano 3, while the only woman to have defeated Katie Taylor in the pro ranks, Chantelle Cameron, will defend her WBC interim super lightweight title against Jessica Camara in a 10-round fight on the prelims. Rounding out the fight card will be Ramla Ali taking on Brazil's Lila Furtado in an 8-round super bantamweight bout.

With these final additions, Taylor-Serrano 3 will feature five of ESPN's top 10 women's pound-for-pound fighters, with each fight on the main card being a unified or undisputed championship bout. The groundbreaking event will be streamed live on Netflix.

"The card features an unprecedented level of global talent, including three of the top four and five of the top ten," said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian via statement to ESPN. "That's like having Canelo [Alvarez], Gervonta [Davis], [Terence] Crawford, [Naoya] Inoue and [Oleksandr] Uysk on the same card - well we have it for the women and it's going to be incredible. With five world title fights -- three unified and two undisputed -- Friday, July 11 will not only be a defining night for MVP as the leader in women's boxing, but a pivotal moment for the sport as a whole."

After a quick detour into MMA, Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) will be back in action for the first time in two years. The former undisputed super-middleweight champion will aim to reacquire the WBO title against Green (14-1, 11 KOs). Together, the two power punchers have won 21 of their 29 fights by knockout.

"Defending my IBF and Ring Magazine belt in a unification fight with Shadasia Green, on an all-women's card such as this, is a great way to start my new journey with MVP," said Savannah Marshall.

"I am really excited about fighting Savannah Marshall, who has accomplished a lot in the sport. We are two hard-punching world champions who will put everything on the line," said Shadasia Green, who acquired the vacant WBO title by defeating Melinda Watpool in November.

Cameron (20-1, 8 KOs) is the former undisputed junior welterweight champion who turned back the challenge of Katie Taylor in May 2023. Taylor would avenge the loss later that year with a majority decision win. With a win over Camera (14-4-1, 3 KOs) on July 11, Cameron could be in line for the winner of Taylor-Serrano.

"To box at Madison Square Garden in New York is a dream come true for me, and the fact that I'm facing a good opponent will bring out the best in me," said Cameron

Ali (9-2, 2 KOs) is back in action after dropping a decision to Yamileth Mercado last June. The Somali-British boxer is also a high-fashion model, philanthropist and activist. In 2023, Ali was selected as one of the twelve TIME Magazine women of the year. Ali signed with MVP in March and will aim to pick up a win under her new promotional banner against Furtado (11-2, 2 KOs).

"After taking time to refine my skills and recalibrate my approach, I feel stronger and more focused than ever," said Ali. "This past year away from competition has been challenging but necessary-it's reignited the fire that first drew me to boxing. Working with John Ryder and Tony Simms has completely transformed my approach to the sport, and their combined expertise has helped me develop as a fighter."