British boxer Georgia O'Connor dies aged 25

Georgia O'Connor has died aged 25. Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

British boxer Georgia O'Connor has died aged 25.

O'Connor, of Durham in the UK, revealed she had ulcerative colitis last year, sharing her story in the hope of helping others.

A decorated amateur, O'Connor won gold at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games. She was 3-0 as a professional after making her debut in 2021.

O'Connor's promoter Ben Shalom said the news was heartbreaking.

"It's hard to make sense of this," Shalom said on social media.

"A lot goes on in life but nothing else matters other than your family and your health.

"My heart goes out to Georgia's parents and partner, who I know did everything they could tirelessly and are going through so much right now.

"Georgia was an inspirational person and one I'll never forget. So sorry for her family and all her friends. Truly heartbreaking."