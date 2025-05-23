Open Extended Reactions

The undercard for Jake Paul's cruiserweight fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 in Anaheim, California, is taking shape.

Most Valuable Promotions announced that Floyd "Kid Austin" Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) will face former IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) in a lightweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Schofield, 22, was scheduled to face Shakur Stevenson for the WBC lightweight title in February but was forced to pull out of the fight with an illness just three days before stepping into the ring. He'll now face a seasoned veteran and former world champion in Farmer.

"Sharing the ring with former world champ Tevin Farmer is a huge opportunity for me to silence those who doubt me and my skills, and I know that I will come out with the win," said Schofield in a statement to ESPN.

Farmer, 34, is coming off a pair of controversial decision losses to William Zepeda. Farmer knocked down Zepeda in their first meeting last November but fell short by a split decision. The rematch took place in March in yet another entertaining battle. However, Zepeda again came out on top with a majority decision win. Farmer has lost three consecutive fights dating back to his July 2024 loss to Raymond Muratalla. Although he hasn't been in the win column in over a year, the former champion aims to be the first blemish on the record of "Kid Austin."

"Kid Austin's about to learn - my skills are different than anything he's ever seen," said Farmer. "I'm knocking him out to teach him a lesson."

Also featured on the PPV undercard will be Raul Curiel (15-0-1, 13 KOs) in welterweight action against the unbeaten Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez (16-0-1, 9 KOs) and Most Valuable Promotion's latest signee, Avious Griffin (17-0, 16 KOs), squaring off with Julian Rodriguez (23-1, 14 KOs).

Fighting out of Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, Mexico, Curiel is back in action for the first time since his war with Alexis Rocha that ended in a majority draw in December. Griffin is trained by Brian "BoMac" McIntyre, who has also trained world champions Terence Crawford, Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis, and fights out of Las Vegas by way of Chattanooga, Tennessee. The 31-year-old has won his last ten fights by knockout and will look to extend that streak against Rodriguez next month.

Rodriguez was an alternate for the 2012 Olympics and is best known for defeating Gervonta Davis twice as an amateur. He has been relatively inactive since 2021, with only two fights following his 2021 loss to Jose Pedraza.

Also being added to the preliminary card is MVP's 20-year-old WBC Youth light flyweight world champion Naomy Valle (14-0, 9 KOs). She'll take on Mexico's 20-year-old Ashley Felix (7-3, 1 KO) in a 6-round light flyweight bout.