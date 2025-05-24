Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury has said he is "in no rush" to return to the sport and that he intends to stay retired, dashing hopes that he would agree to fight Anthony Joshua.

Fury, 36, announced his latest retirement from boxing in January following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

However, it was not the first time he had called time on his career, leading to speculation that he may return to the ring again for a lucrative fight against Joshua.

Tyson Fury has insisted he has no plans to return to boxing. Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

"The Gypsy King" has hinted at a possible return on multiple occasion, including last month in which he posted a video of himself in the gym with coach SugarHill Steward and said "you know what's coming."

But Fury, who is currently on holiday in Como, Italy, moved to dispel any notion that he is about to announce a return to the ring in a video posted on Instagram.

"I hear a lot of talk of The Gypsy King returning to boxing.' What would I return for? More boxing belts? I've won 22 of them," he said. "I've been rumped, that's it, fair play to them, they've had their use of me.

"But I'm happy, I'm happy, contented with what I have achieved, what I've accomplished. I've been around the world and back again.

"And this is what retirement looks like for the Gypsy King. Not too shabby. I'm in no rush at all to come back [to] boxing and get my face punched in. For what? What would I return for? I ask that question. So here we are. I'm retired and I'm staying retired. I've got nothing to prove to anybody and nothing to return for."