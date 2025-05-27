Former IBF strawweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka is under observation at a private hospital in Osaka, Japan, after undergoing a craniotomy following his split decision loss to Pedro Taduran over the weekend.

A craniotomy is a procedure that removes part of the skull in preparation for brain surgery. Shigeoka suffered an acute subdural hematoma, a life-threatening condition where blood accumulates between the brain and the brain's outer covering, in his loss to Taduran.

The 25-year-old collapsed in the ring shortly after the decision was read and had to be stretchered out of the arena. This was the second time that Shigeoka had collapsed after a fight with Taduran. He also collapsed after their first meeting in July, which Taduran won by ninth-round stoppage.

Shigeoka suffered a fractured orbital bone that required surgery and was medically cleared to face Taduran in the rematch. However, this will be the last time that Shigeoka will compete in a boxing match.

According to the rules set forth by the Japanese Boxing Commission, a fighter who has undergone brain surgery will not be licensed to compete and is forced to retire.

"According to JBC, Japanese Former IBF Champion Ginjiro Shigeoka has suffered from an acute subdural hematoma and has already undergone a craniotomy," Viva Promotions wrote on Facebook. "G. Shigeoka is still currently under observation in a private hospital in Osaka, Japan. The commission has already enforced that Shigeoka has to retire from boxing following his craniotomy procedure."

Shigeoka was a standout in the amateurs with a 56-1 record. His only loss came against his older brother, Yudai, when his corner threw in the towel after the family members agreed not to face each other in a tournament. Shigeoka turned pro in 2018 and started his career 11-0 with 9 knockouts. He defeated Daniel Valladares by knockout for the IBF strawweight title in 2023. He made one successful defense before the two losses to Taduran.

"We send our prayers for Gingiro Shigeoka," Sean Gibbons of Viva Promotions said in a statement to ESPN. "He showed tremendous heart, the will to win and never gave up. He is a true warrior."