Ryan Garcia's plans to return to the ring after losing in an upset to Rolando "Rolly" Romero will be put on hold as the 26-year-old boxer is set to undergo surgery on his right hand, according to multiple reports.

The injury, first reported by Sports Illustrated, occurred during training camp for Garcia's fight with Romero on May 2 in Times Square. Rather than postpone the fight, the California native pushed through and had cortisone injections to quell the pain.

On fight night, Garcia was tentative, averaging only 17.5 punches thrown per round and a shockingly low 48 power punches. The total output of 123 of 490 total punches thrown between both fighters was one of the lowest in CompuBox history.

Garcia is scheduled to have the surgery Wednesday morning. He will be worked on by Dr. Stephen Shin, a noted hand specialist who has operated on the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Vasyl Lomachenko. Garcia will be sidelined for at least six weeks before he can resume training.

There were plans for Garcia to fight Devin Haney in a rematch later this year. However, the loss to Romero may have pushed that fight back as Garcia's promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, has suggested his fighter is looking for a rematch with Romero.