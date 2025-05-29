        <
          Jaime Munguia tested positive for banned substance after win

          • Andreas HaleMay 29, 2025, 05:33 PM
          Former junior middleweight titleholder Jaime Munguia's win over Bruno Surace on May 4 could be in jeopardy after he tested positive for a banned substance following a post-fight urinalysis.

          A representative from Munguia's team told ESPN KnockOut's Salvador Rodriguez on Thursday that they received the VADA notification on Wednesday night regarding exogenous testosterone metabolites in Test A and that they will officially respond. The representative from Munguía's team said they will soon request that Test B be opened.

          Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs) officially has 10 days to request analysis of Test B for exogenous origin of testosterone metabolites. If his B-sample also returns an adverse finding for the banned substance, the former champion could see his victory by decision overturned to a no contest and face a suspension ranging from six months to one year.

          Munguia's promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, has not responded to ESPN's request for comment.

          Munguia avenged a stunning sixth-round knockout loss to Surace in December with a wide decision win in the rematch earlier this month on the Riyadh Season card that was headlined by Canelo Alvarez's win over William Scull.