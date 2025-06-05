Meet the 2025 Boxing Hall of Fame class: Pacquiao, Paz, more

Open Extended Reactions

If Manny Pacquiao needed reminding that his incredible boxing career belongs in the past, his many achievements will be celebrated when he is inducted to the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday in Canastota, New York.

Most IBHOF inductees arrive for the ceremonial event with their boxing careers firmly in the rearview mirror. But not Pacquiao.

With his best years undeniably long behind, the 46-year-old will reappear in a boxing ring after nearly four years out when he takes on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The boxing world had assumed Pacquiao's brilliant career had run its course, only for him to announce he is coming back to make "history." "Pac Man" already has his own chapter in boxing history by winning championships in an unmatched eight boxing divisions, but with a victory against Barrios, Pacquiao would become the first fighter to win a world title as a Hall of Famer.

He is also attempting to break his own record as boxing's oldest 147-pound world champion (40 years, 215 days). Only two boxers, heavyweight George Foreman and light heavyweight Bernard Hopkins, have won world title fights at the age of 46 or older.

But Pacquiao will not be alone in entering the Hall. Here's a look at each 2025 inductee in the Modern category -- and what makes them special.

Manny Pacquiao

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) began his career at 16 years of age amid poverty in the Philippines. Pacquiao staggeringly won his first world title at just 18 at flyweight (112 pounds) in 1998. By 2010 Pacquiao had conquered his eighth weight division with a junior middleweight (154 pounds) title.

His career took off when he moved to Los Angeles to work with trainer Freddie Roach, who he has reunited with to prepare for Barrios next month. With Roach in his corner, Pacquiao beat a long list of boxing Hall of Famers: Marco Antonio Barrera, Timothy Bradley Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya, Shane Mosley, Erik Morales and Miguel Cotto. His decision loss to Floyd Mayweather -- another Hall of Famer -- in 2015 generated 4,600,000 pay-per-view buys, more than $400 millions in revenue. The fight also amassed more than $70 million in ticket sales.

His all-attack, buzzsaw style made Pacquiao a popular, must-see boxer. There were great rivalries throughout his career with Mexican fighters Morales (2-1) and Marquez (2-1-1), and for many years he was regarded as boxing's best pound-for-pound fighter, ahead of Mayweather.

Some of Pacquiao's best performances and spectacular KO wins included those against Morales, Hatton, Barrera, Cotto and David Diaz. He rebounded from a crushing knockout defeat to Marquez in their fourth fight in 2012 to enjoy a late flourish in his career with wins over Keith Thurman and Adrien Broner in 2019.

What separated Pacquiao from the rest during his career were his hand speed, footwork, movement and punch output, all of which were in decline after the Filipino turned 40. In his last fight, Pacquiao lost a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas (a late replacement for Errol Spence Jr.) in August 2021. He has recently been busy with another career as a senator in his native Philippines.

Pacquiao is ranked No. 2 in ESPN's top 10 men's boxers of the 21st century, behind only Mayweather. The 5-foot-5 Pacquiao consistently beat men who were bigger than him throughout his career and referenced previous Filipino boxers as an inspiration as his induction to the IBHOF approaches.

"I am deeply honored to join my fellow countrymen -- Gabriel 'Flash' Elorde [junior lightweight champion 1960-67], Francisco Villaruel Guilledo [more widely known as Pancho Villa, flyweight champion 1923-25] and legendary promoter Lope 'Papa' Sarreal -- in the prestigious International Boxing Hall of Fame," Pacquiao told ESPN.

"I stand on the shoulders of these icons and of other Filipino boxing heroes who paved the way before me, including Ceferino Garcia [world middleweight champion 1939-40], Eleuterio 'Little Dado' Zapanta [bantamweight champion 1940, flyweight champion 1938-43] and Erbito Salavarria [WBC flyweight champion 1970-71, WBA flyweight champion 1975-76].

"Their courage, talent and legacy continue to inspire generations. I look forward to the day when even more Filipino fighters earn their place among boxing's elite -- champions who carry forward the proud tradition of our nation and bring honor to the Philippines and Filipinos around the world."

Vinny Paz

Vinny Paz, left, fought top fighters, including Roberto Duran, Roy Jones Jr., Hector "Macho" Camacho and Lloyd Honeyghan (above right). Al Bello /Allsport

Paz (50-10, 30 KOs) is perhaps best remembered for his remarkable comeback from a dislocated vertebra and two fractured vertebrae in his neck sustained in a head-on car crash in 1991. "The Pazmanian Devil" suffered the injury in 1991 shortly after he beat Gilbert Dele to win the WBA junior middleweight title, and his boxing career looked finished. Paz was told he might not walk again, and to assist his recovery he had to wear a metal head halo and neck brace.

But 14 months later the Rhode Island-born boxer beat Luis Santa in his comeback bout, the start of a nine-fight winning streak, which ended when he was stopped in the sixth round by a peak Roy Jones Jr. challenging for the IBF super middleweight title in 1995. His life story was made into a movie in 2016, "Bleed for This," starring Miles Teller.

So Happy! So Honored," Paz told ESPN via text. "I still remember watching Muhammad Ali and Roberto Duran [two fighters Paz will join in the IBHOF] when I was a kid! My Hero's!"

Paz, who was born Vincenzo Edward Pazienza, shared the ring with some big names: Roberto Duran, Jones, Hector "Macho" Camacho, Roger Mayweather, Herol Graham, Lloyd Honeyghan and Greg Haugen, among others. Paz beat Haugen by unanimous decision to win the IBF lightweight title in 1987, then lost the belt in a rematch later the same year, also by decision. Paz won another decision againstHaugen in 1990, then lost three attempts to win the junior welterweight title.

Michael Nunn

Nunn (58-4, 38 KOs) succeeded in winning world titles at middleweight and super middleweight during a fiercely competitive period. Those divisions were shark-infested waters at the time, yet it is testament to "Second to" Nunn's quality that he managed to go 11-4 in world title fights with wins over top fighters such as Iran Barkley, Marlon Starling and fellow Hall of Famer Donald Curry.

Nunn, from Davenport, Iowa, started his pro career after narrowly missing out on qualifying for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. He went on to hold the IBF middleweight title from 1988 to 1991 and the WBA super middleweight title from 1992 to 1994. Nunn lost the lineal middleweight title to James Toney by TKO in the 11th round in 1991. Nunn was ahead on the scorecards before being stopped. Nunn also unsuccessfully challenged for the light heavyweight title in 1998.

Among his best wins were two in 1998, a crushing left hook first-round KO of Sumbu Kalambay and a Round 9 KO of Frank Tate in his first world title fight. After his boxing career, Nunn was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 2004 for drug trafficking. He was released in 2019.

Yessica Chavez

Yessica Chavez, above, retired from boxing with a record of 32-5-3, 4 KOs, following a decision win over Susy Kandy Sandoval in July 2021. Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Chavez (32-5-3, 4 KOs), who retired in 2021, won world titles at junior flyweight and flyweight. Chavez, of Mexico, captured the IBF junior flyweight title in 2011 and made three defenses before stepping up a division for a longer reign as WBC flyweight champion, with six title defenses (2015-2017), including two decision wins over Esmeralda Moreno.

Mary Jo Sanders

Sanders (25-1-1, 8 KOs) is an early pioneer of women's professional boxing and won major world titles at junior welterweight, welterweight, junior middleweight and middleweight. There were only two blemishes on Sanders' record, her last two fights against fellow Hall of Famer Holly Holm, which ended in a decision loss and a draw (both in 2008). Sanders, of Detroit, is the daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Charlie Sanders.

Anne Sophie Mathis

Mathis (27-4-1, 23 KOs) was a feared puncher who beat such fighters as Cindy Serrano, Holm and Jane Couch, another Hall of Famer. Mathis, of France, held world titles at junior welterweight (2006-2008) and welterweight (2011). She retired from boxing in 2016 after losing to Cecilia Braekhus challenging for the undisputed welterweight championship.

Others inductees in the Class of 2025 include referees Kenny Bayless and Harry Gibbs (posthumous) and cutman Al Gavin in the Non-Participant category; Cathy "Cat" Davis in the Women's Trailblazer category; broadcaster/journalist Randy Gordon and television producer Ross Greenburg in the Observers category; Rodrigo Valdez (posthumous) in the Old Timer category and Owen Swift (posthumous) in the Pioneer category.