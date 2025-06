Open Extended Reactions

GOLD COAST, Australia -- Undefeated cruiserweight Jai Opetaia will be looking for another dominant performance when he steps into the ring to face unheralded Italian Claudio Squeo on Sunday, Jun. 8.

There's plenty at stake for the 29-year-old Australian, who is eyeing a rare cruiserweight unification bout later in the year against star Mexican Gilberto Ramírez. Can he defend his IBF and The Ring world titles? Follow all of the action from the Gold Coast with ESPN's fight night live blog: