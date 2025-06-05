How to watch Top Rank Boxing: Nakatani vs. Nishida on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

Two world title belts will be on the line Sunday when bantamweight stars Junto Nakatani and Ryosuke Nishida clash in a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN main event at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

After conquering the super bantamweight division, Nakatani (30-0, 23 KOs) knocked out Alexandro Santiago in February 2024 to win the WBC bantamweight crown. The 27-year-old three-weight champion has gone 3-0 since, including a third-round knockout of then-unbeaten David Cuellar in his latest bout in February.

Nishida (10-0, 2 KOs), the IBF bantamweight champion, looks to slow down Nakatani while adding his WBC belt to his waist. The 28-year-old dethroned Emmanuel Rodriguez by unanimous decision to capture the IBF title in May 2024. Nishida defended his crown in December with a seventh-round TKO over Anuchai Donsua.

Also on the Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Nakatani vs. Nishida fight card:

Former kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa (6-0, 2 KOs) faces Victor Santillan (14-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round bantamweight clash.

Tomoya Tsuboi (1-0, 1 KO) takes on Van Thao Tran (18-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round bout for the WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight title.

Another pair of bantamweights, Riku Masuda (7-1, 7 KOs) and Michell Banquez (23-5, 15 KOs), square off for 10 rounds.

