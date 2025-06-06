Open Extended Reactions

Keyshawn Davis will be stripped of his WBO lightweight title after missing weight ahead of his scheduled title defense against Edwin De Los Santos Saturday night at Scope Arena in his hometown of Norfolk, VA.

Davis, 26, came in at 139.3 pounds, 4.3 pounds over the 135-pound weight limit. Rather than attempt to cut down to the weight limit, Davis opted to give up his title.

"I outgrew the weight," Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) said. "I've been making this weight for four years now. I was up late last night and early this morning trying to make the weight, but I outgrew it."

With the weight miss, only De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) will be eligible to win the WBO title on Saturday night. This would have been the first title defense for Davis after stopping Denys Baranchyk in February to become the world champion. But now, Davis will look to handle business on Saturday night and campaign in a new weight class after this fight.

"The show must go on," Davis said of missing weight but still competing for the second time in front of his hometown.

The weight miss didn't come as a complete surprise, as Davis already had plans to move up to junior welterweight regardless of the outcome.

"Honestly, I was going to 140 pounds after this anyway."