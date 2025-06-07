Open Extended Reactions

Keyshawn Davis' fight with Edwin De Los Santos is off after the two sides were unable to agree to new terms following Davis' weight miss Friday, a source told ESPN.

The fight had been scheduled for Saturday night at Scope Arena in Davis' hometown of Norfolk, Virginia.

Davis was expected to defend the WBO lightweight title against De Los Santos in the main event. However, Davis weighed in at 139.3 pounds, 4.3 pounds over the 135-pound weight limit. Because of the weight miss, Davis was stripped of the title and De Los Santos would have been the only fighter eligible to win the championship.

According to a source close to the situation, De Los Santos took issue with the weight miss and the two sides entered a lengthy negotiation in an effort to keep the main event intact. Unfortunately, the sides couldn't come to an agreement and the fight has been cancelled, the source said.

Abdullah Mason's lightweight fight with Jeremia Nakathila has been elevated to the main event on Saturday's card. Kelvin Davis, Keyshawn's older brother, has been moved into the co-main event against Nahir Albright in a junior lightweight bout.