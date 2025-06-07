Open Extended Reactions

Slovakian-British prospect Moses Itauma and former world title challenger Dillian Whyte are finalizing a deal to fight on August 16 in Riyadh.

A report in Ring Magazine says the pair will headline a special Riyadh Season event coinciding with the Esports World Cup, marking a major crossover spectacle between combat sports and gaming culture.

For Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs), ESPN's Prospect of the Year in 2024, the bout represents a pivotal moment in his young career. The 20-year-old has turned heads with his blend of power, poise, and pedigree - and now gets the chance to prove he's ready for the next level.

Whyte meanwhile (31-3, 21 KOs), a former WBC interim champion, will provide the toughest test yet for the young fighter. The veteran returned in December 2024 to beat Ebenezer Tetteh after a seven round slug fest. The fight was only Whyte's second in two years after he failed a drug test prior to his scheduled rematch against Anthony Joshua in August 2023.

There's intrigue on the rest of the card set for August 16 too.

WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball (22-0, 13 KOs) will defend his title against Australia's Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs). The Australian, a junior featherweight, will move up in weight for his first world title opportunity.

Also scheduled is a junior lightweight showdown between Anthony Cacace (24-1, 9 KOs) and Raymond Ford (17-1, 8 KOs)