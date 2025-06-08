Open Extended Reactions

What was supposed to be a homecoming celebration for Keyshawn Davis and his brothers, welterweight Keon and junior welterweight Kelvin, turned into a nightmarish weekend that ended in disaster Saturday night at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Following Nahir Albright's upset win over Kelvin in the co-main event, Keon and Keyshawn were involved in a backstage altercation with Albright.

The incident, which was captured on video, capped a rocky weekend for the Davis brothers that started when Keyshawn missed weight, was stripped of his WBO lightweight title and had his main-event fight with Edwin De Los Santos canceled.

Younger brother Keon scored a knockout win earlier Saturday night, but Kelvin, the eldest brother, dropped a decision to Albright.

In an interview with ESPN's Mark Kriegel, Albright alleged that he was "jumped" by Keyshawn and Keon backstage after his victory over Kelvin. He was noticeably marked up with swelling over his right eye that wasn't visible immediately after the victory.

"They started walking up to me all tough, putting his head against mine, and then grabbed me," Albright told Kriegel. "Then I was about to swing, but my team and everybody, they grabbed Keyshawn and everything, and it was crazy."

Albright said during a scrum with reporters that Keyshawn head-butted him. He said he would decide with his team whether to pursue legal action for the altercation.

The Davis brothers declined to comment when asked by Kriegel.

Albright and Keyshawn Davis have history. Keyshawn defeated Albright by unanimous decision when the two met in 2023, but the decision was overturned to a no-contest when Keyshawn tested positive for marijuana.

"It's definitely unfortunate, but it added fuel to the flame," Albright told Kriegel. "Keyshawn, you gotta run it back with me -- in the ring, not outside of the ring."